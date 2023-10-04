BREAKING
Worthing Wilko closing: bare shelves ahead of shop shutting for good – 17 pictures

The shelves of Worthing’s Wilko store have been stripped almost bare ahead of its closure.
By Sam Woodman
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST

Wilko stores across the country have been holding sales ahead of closures, after administrators PwC said they had ‘explored all opportunities to save the business’. Despite ‘extensive efforts’, no significant part of Wilko’s operations could be rescued, they added.

Worthing’s Guildbourne Centre store is due to close on October 5, although numerous parties have expressed an interest in the shop, sparking hopes another business could open soon.

A spokesperson for The Guildbourne Centre said: “We would like to thank all the Wilko staff and customers for their support over many years. We are sorry to see you go. In the meantime, we can report positive interest in the store from five parties and so we are confident that the store will be trading successfully very soon. Watch this space.”

Shelves in Worthing's Wilko were bare following the sale ahead of its closure

