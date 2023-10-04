Wilko stores across the country have been holding sales ahead of closures, after administrators PwC said they had ‘explored all opportunities to save the business’. Despite ‘extensive efforts’, no significant part of Wilko’s operations could be rescued, they added.

A spokesperson for The Guildbourne Centre said: “We would like to thank all the Wilko staff and customers for their support over many years. We are sorry to see you go. In the meantime, we can report positive interest in the store from five parties and so we are confident that the store will be trading successfully very soon. Watch this space.”