Worthing's newest bakery is open – and it sells a HUGE extra special item

Patisserie 43, on Strand Parade Roundabout in Goring, has taken over the premises previously occupied by The Strand Bakery.

The new venture is run by Tanya Clubb, of Tan’s Tasty Cakes fame, and will be selling freshly baked savoury and sweet bakes six days a week.

Tanya, who will be working with 21-year-old daughter Tegan, named the bakery after the door number of her beloved nan’s house. Tanya said: “My biggest advocate was my nan. She always encouraged me to follow my dreams and reach for the stars.

"Number 43 was the house she shared with my grandad and her sister. It was in the family for over 80 years. It was a house that holds so many precious memories for our family and the bakery has been a real family effort.

"It was a house that has seen all my siblings, cousins, children, nieces and nephews come through and enjoy happy times there. It’s everything that means family, love and togetherness and these are my exact dreams for the bakery.”

An opening ceremony was held on Monday, December 9, at which Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman officially opened Patisserie 43.

Tanya said reaching the opening date for the bakery had been emotional, and added it had been a real family effort getting it ready for business.

She will be selling a wide range of products, including sausage rolls, cheese straws, turnovers, cruffins, cakes, brownies and more, including one item she’s particularly known for. The huge cube croissants come in a variety of flavours, including Biscoff, white chocolate and raspberry, Kinder Bueno, lemon meringue and more. Tanya is thought to be the only person in Sussex making them, and best of all they’re definitely big enough to share.

Tanya, who lives just down the road from the bakery, also has a horse box based at The Park View pub which is also used for events.

