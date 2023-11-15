Worthing's newest café and shop is open – expect a relaxed vibe and an interesting range of products

Right in the heart of the town centre, a new café and shop has opened today.

Spun, in Portland Square, Worthing, sells preloved and new vinyl records along with sustainable clothing and accessories, as well as serving refreshments, cakes and snacks.

Run by Rob Watson, who started sustainable clothing firm Poetic Bisons in Worthing in early 2020, the café and shop has a relaxed and welcoming vibe.

Rob said: “I’d had my eye on this place for a while, and I decided to go for it. I have very loyal customer base at my little beach hut shop on the seafront, but I wanted somewhere that I can dependably open all year round.

"We’ll still be running Poetic Bisons, but it has to be weather-dependent because of the location.

"Here at Spun, I’ve also been able to incorporate the sale of vinyl. I’ve always loved and been involved in music.” Rob previously played in bands playing base and keyboards, and later did a commercial music degree.

He also spent 15 years writing music for adverts before moving into graphic design and setting up Poetic Bisons almost four years ago.

Rob and business partner Danny Giles, who runs eco-friendly oven cleaning business The Oven Magician, have brought in expert Mick Snow to source a wide range of vinyl. "We’re not music snobs here, we’ve got music from almost every genre and lots of records you might not expect. We definitely invite people in to have a browse,” Rob said.

HAVE YOU READ? Look inside the new Starbucks in West Sussex as the coffee shop and drive-thru opens today

The shelves include a rare Beatles Abbey Road vinyl, alongside work from artists like Iron Maiden, De La Soul and Dionne Warwick.

There is a turntable customers can use to try before they buy, and there are also DJ decks in the shop so Rob can host guest DJs at the weekends.

Units on wheels – that can be moved to the back of the shop should the team want to use it as an event space – are filled with Poetic Bisons products, such as its iconic Costa Del Worthing and windfarm prints. There are also hoodies and t-shirts emblazoned with Spun’s logo.

For now, the store will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Indoor and outdoor seating will be added very soon. Going forward, Rob hopes to have more evening events.

Rob said: “I hope we’ve created somewhere that’s calm, welcoming and inviting. We look forward to meeting people.”

1 . New café and shop Spun staff Katy Chapman, Mick Snow, Lucy Giles and Rob Watson Photo: Katherine HM

2 . New café and shop Spun café and store has opened in Portland Square, Worthing, this week Photo: Katherine HM

3 . New café and shop Spun café and store has opened in Portland Square, Worthing, this week Photo: Katherine HM