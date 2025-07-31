Young Horsham trader on way to national final of major competition

A young Horsham trader is on her was to the national final of a major competition.

Artisanal businesswoman Sarah Griffin – who runs the Partridge Green company Garden to Jar – has won the grocery category at the Young Market Traders Southeast Regional Final, which now catapults her to the national final.

The regional final, held at the Broadway Market in Hackney, London, is part of the National Market Trader’s Federation competition for young entrepreneurs aged 16 to 30 and marks an important step towards the sought-after National Young Trader of the Year Award 2025.

Garden to Jar, which was founded by Sarah, is a small artisanal business specialising in the production of high-quality chutneys, jams and other preserves, which are sold through a variety of channels including at Horsham’s Carfax local market.

Sarah won the regional final after winning Horsham’s local heat of the National Young Trader of the Year Award back in April. Organised by local market operator Coden Events and supported by Horsham District Council, this was the third time the event was held in Horsham.

Horsham council cabinet member for enterprise Jonathan Taylor said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Garden to Jar. Sarah’s outstanding performance at both Horsham’s local heat and the Southeast Regional Final highlights the exceptional young talent we have locally. “I hope many other young entrepreneurs are inspired to explore market trading as a result.” Garden to Jar is now investing in key equipment and operational improvements with support from the council’s Green LEAP funding which will help streamline production, meet increasing demand and reduce the business’s environmental footprint.

Sarah said: “I’m thrilled that we’ve been named Overall Winner in the Grocery Category at the Young Traders Competition Regional Final. This exciting win follows the previous success in Horsham for Garden to Jar, where we were honoured as Overall Winner at the West Street Market heat.

“These victories mark a major milestone – our second consecutive year reaching the National Final – a true testament to our passion, hard work, locally sourced ingredients and the incredible community that continues to support our journey.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to our amazing customers and long-time supporters, whose belief in our vision makes achievements like this possible.”

Garden to Jar will now progress to the national final being held in Stratford-upon-Avon over the August bank holiday weekend.