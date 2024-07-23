Your chance to try first-ever plate-size prawn cracker in Sussex as April Fools' Day joke becomes a reality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two restaurants in Sussex are among the ten across the UK launching a limited-edition plate-sized prawn cracker – an April Fools' Day joke which has become a reality.

Deliveroo has partnered up with Giggling Squid to ‘revolutionise the way Brits consume their Thai takeaway’.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “The innovative creation comes as order data from Deliveroo shows that prawn crackers are the most common Thai side dish ordered on the app, overtaking spring rolls and chicken satay.

"In 2023 alone, Giggling Squid delivered over 55,000 prawn crackers to UK households via Deliveroo and cooks up an estimated 16,000 individual prawn crackers every week.

"Set to be a sure crowd-pleaser, the giant cracker is made from Giggling Squid’s signature spicy recipe and measures a whopping 25 cm in diameter with 25 cm thickness. Taking over 12 weeks to develop, expert chefs trialled no less than 15 different recipe combinations to find the perfect snap, colour, taste and plate-like qualities to create this larger-than-life, limited-edition offering.”

The limited-edition plate-size prawn crackers will be available to order exclusively on Deliveroo at ten Giggling Squid branches for 99p (excluding delivery fees) from Wednesday (July 24) — while stocks last.

These include the restaurants in Church Road, Hove and Market Square, Brighton – both open from 12pm-10.30pm.

The Deliveroo spokesperson added: “Residents can place orders from participating restaurants exclusively directly through the Deliveroo app or online.

"The launch of the super-sized shrimpy snack comes as research shows cracker consumption habits vary significantly across the nation. In fact, TikTok searches for prawn cracker etiquette and eating hacks have hit nearly three million, with almost one in four (38 per cent) of Brits stating they believe in prawn cracker eating etiquette.

"TikTok user @chloe_lewis97 even went viral last year after revealing a ‘hack’ for creating a mini plate with a prawn cracker in a video racking up 18.9 million views.

"Unsurprisingly, dipping into food or sauces (31 per cent) was revealed as the no.1 way Brits consume the snack, followed by dry munching (17 per cent). Still, research also found Brits exploring some more unusual methods of eating them, including ‘plating’ – piling food onto a prawn cracker like a mini plate (15 per cent) and 'shovelling’ —using a prawn cracker as a knife when shovelling food onto a fork (11 per cent) both proving popular.”

Giggling Squid's co-founder Andy Laurillard said customers munched through around one million prawn crackers at home in the last year.

He added: “It goes without saying they’re one of our most popular dishes. In fact, we teased on April Fools' Day that we would launch giant prawn crackers, and the reaction from our fans was so positive that we’ve made it a reality for a limited time only, exclusively with Deliveroo.

"Our same Giggling Squid signature bold taste but three times bigger, better and crunchier! They won’t be around for long, though, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get one of these supersize snacks delivered to your door!!”