The council said it had recently signed a new contract with the Sussex Film Office who will offer the council a comprehensive filming service.

The council said this service will cover aspects like advertising and the booking of production companies, while working to promote Mid Sussex as an attractive place for filming and photography.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/business-licensing/filming-in-mid-sussex to find out more.

Ian Gibson, MSDC cabinet member for Sustainable Economy and Housing, said: "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with the Sussex Film Office. This collaboration not only streamlines our filming processes but also positions Mid Sussex as an attractive and sought-after location for film and photography projects. We are looking forward to working closely with the Sussex Film Office as we begin to create engaging stories against the backdrop of our district. The new partnership highlights our commitment to showcasing the unique features and stunning landscapes that define Mid Sussex and we are excited to see the positive impact it will bring to our community.”

Mid Sussex District Council said the collaboration marks ‘a strategic move’ as it aims to build on past successes. For example, the council said some of the acclaimed Grace series was filmed at the Urban Park in Burgess Hill.