The local authority has launched a public consultation on its draft licensing policy for 2024 to 2029 and would like to hear from residents, businesses, partner organisations and other stakeholders.

This policy sets out the framework for making local decisions under the Licensing Act 2003, which covers licensing of alcohol supply and sales, entertainment and late-night refreshment.

Councillor Amanda Morris, Chair of the Licensing Committee, said: "It is nearly five years since our last licensing consultation, so I am pleased to give people an opportunity to provide their views again on this important subject.

Eastbourne Borough Council is inviting people to help shape local policy on the licensing of pubs, bars, off licences, nightclubs and late-night food outlets. (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“We are taking into consideration how we can best protect residents’ interests, prevent public nuisance, combat crime and disorder while at the same time, helping our licensed premises to operate safely and supporting the town’s thriving night-time economy.”