Covers announced as proud sponsor of West's Wood Fair, Chichester

Covers Timber & Builders Merchant is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of West's Wood Fair. This partnership highlights Covers' commitment to supporting local communities and celebrating the beauty of wood craftsmanship.

Covers Timber and Builders Merchants is proud to sponsor West's Wood Fair. Images courtesy of West’s Wood Fair.

West's Wood Fair – organised by specialist woodturning and furniture makers West’s of East Dean – is a renowned annual event that showcases the finest in woodworking and the many interesting ways wood is used.

Taking place in East Dean near Chichester, the three-day event attracts thousands of visitors, including woodworking enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families looking for an enjoyable day out. With its diverse range of exhibitors, captivating demonstrations, and interactive workshops, the fair offers a unique opportunity to explore the world of wood.

As an official sponsor, Covers will be attending the event and aims to further enhance the experience for attendees by showcasing the different types of hardwood, cladding and timber services it provides at its depots. Visitors will have the chance to win prizes and engage with Covers’ knowledgeable experts, who will be on hand to provide expert advice, answer queries, and discuss the latest trends in the industry.

Ben Gale, Marketing Manager at Covers, commented: “West’s Wood Fair is an event that Covers has proudly supported for many years, and we are delighted to once again be an official sponsor. This event perfectly aligns with our values of supporting local communities and showcasing the versatility and beauty of wood. We look forward to engaging with visitors, sharing our expertise, and contributing to an unforgettable experience for all."

West's Wood Fair takes place on Friday June 16, Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18 and promises an array of attractions, including chainsaw races, pole climbing, sawmilling demonstrations, gundog displays and live music. Staff from Covers will be attending each day.

