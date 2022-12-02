Crawley Borough Council is urging festive shoppers to spend in the town and offers discounted parking to help.

Spending money in Crawley instead of online helps the local economy and keeps the town’s shopping areas vibrant, a spokesman for the council said.

Keeping it local also helps to create and retain jobs, pumps money back into the town’s economy, and reduces the amount of congestion on the roads.

To encourage people into the town this Christmas, the council has changed the daily flat rate in Kingsgate multi-storey car park to just £2.50 until January 27.

Crawley Borough Council encourages residents to buy local this Christmas and to ‘keep it in Crawley’

The upgraded car park, opposite Crawley College and Memorial Gardens, offers safe and secure parking with 24-hour access, CCTV and improved lighting. There are also 24 disabled bays, parent/carer and child bays, and lift access.

Small Business Saturday takes place on 3 December. Crawley has hundreds of independent and small businesses across the town centre and neighbourhood parades.

The council supports local businesses and has created an online tool to search what Crawley’s many neighbourhood parades have to offer.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, said: “Spending money in the town helps to keep retailers open and protects employment.

“So instead of shopping online or visiting another town or city to do your Christmas or sales shopping, please think about keeping it in Crawley.”

Manager of Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District, Wendy Bell said: “Small independent retailers and businesses provide much-needed variety to the town and we are delighted to support Small Business Saturday.”

