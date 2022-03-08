Hubble and Bubble, which is owned by Cheryl Jones, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ last year and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK. Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Cheryl Jones message to his almost 500,000 followers. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive all Small Business Sunday winners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See also This is why Crawley is in top 10 list of best places towns and cities to work for a small business in the UK

Theo Paphitis

Hubble and Bubble have been trading since 2013 selling bath bombs, soaps, wax melts and much more.

And owner Cheryl was delighted with the boost. She said: “Small Businesses have suffered in the last two years , and having this award has really helped my business .

“It’s opened up a lot of doors for me and its a great recognition for all my hard work.

“It also gave me a really good boost when things have been so hard in the last year.

Small Business Sunday was set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK

“You do win because you get opportunities open to you you also get to go to a big event in Birmingham to collect your certificate and network which again opens up opportunities.”

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK