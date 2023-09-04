Crawley gym shortlisted for national award

SPPT, a Personal Training Gym based in Crawley have been shortlisted for recognition with the National Fitness Awards.

SPPT has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards, the UK’s biggest free-to-enter fitness awards and are in the running for a prestigious national award.

The club has been shortlisted in the Best Team category.

The annual event recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Elgin and as far south as Devon.

A dedicated coaching team, Transforming your mind, body and life, Become the person you want to be

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, and in each category up to seven finalists have been selected, who will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will be out to impress by showcasing first hand the great work going on in their clubs.

This stage involves a visit to each finalist by a member of the awards team who will take a look around the facilities and chat to members and staff before compiling a comprehensive report, which will then be passed on to an expert judging panel to decide the lucky winners.

Trophies will then be handed out a glittering awards ceremony on Friday November 24 at The Athena in Leicester.

Sean Parkinson, Owner of SPPT said: “What incredible news to receive! To have national recognition for the relentless work our team puts in each day feels incredible and we couldn’t be more excited to see how far we can go.”

National Fitness Awards 2023

