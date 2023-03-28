Crawley law firm wins award for Best Flexible Working Practice

EMW Law LLP has won the award for Best Flexible Working Practice category, sponsored by Flexibility Matters, at the 15th Gatwick Diamond Business Awards held on Thursday March 23.

The specialist law firm has four offices in Crawley, Brighton, London and Milton Keynes and was selected as winners by the Gatwick Diamond Business Judges.

The award was presented to Caroline Watkins, Construction Partner, Victoria Bevis, Employment Legal Director and Jayne Bryant, Office Manager by Emma Cleary, Founder & Director of Flexibility Matters.

The judges said: “Demonstrating a core belief in flexible working as a better way of delivering their business, our winners have gone out of their way to ensure that the techniques, tools and model of best practice are implemented across the business and benefit all employees regardless of seniority, enabling them to attract top talent and to differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace.”

The Gatwick Diamond Business Awards are a celebration of the very best of those businesses, organisations or people who have shown innovation and inspiration in their work and have demonstrated a real commitment to this fast developing region.