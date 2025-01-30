Crawley Metro Bank hosts first Get Connected event of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Metro Bank’s Crawley store will host the first Get Connected event of 2025 on Friday February 7th from 10.30am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metro Bank’s Crawley store will host the first Get Connected event of 2025 on Friday February 7th from 10.30am.

Everyone is welcome to join this complimentary B2B networking event and enjoy light refreshments in a relaxing environment - no appointment need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be regularly hosting events that encourage local businesses to get together and network throughout the year,” explains Crawley Local Business Manager, John Wood “Many working people spend the day by themselves and these events create a great opportunity to socialise and network in a truly relaxed, no sell environment. These events proved popular last year and we are looking to replicate their success again this year.”

User (UGC) Submitted

The Crawley Metro Bank store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA. The store is open Monday – Saturday: 9.30am - 5pm. Crawley Metro Bank is also part of the Safe Space scheme – the store is available to anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, providing the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.