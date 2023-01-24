A Crawley-based global technology company is holding an open evening to attract potential engineering and business apprentices who would have the opportunity to ‘earn while they learn’.

Thales, based at Manor Royal, will be offering an insight evening on February 6 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The event is open to school leavers, teachers and parents/carers who want to know more about the roles that start in September 2023.

There is also virtual event on February 8 between 6pm and 7pm.

The technology group currently has 81,000 employees and has a presence in 68 countries across the world. Thales has helped build some iconic engineering programmes, including the Royal Navy’s largest aircraft carriers and the International Space Station.

Roles are available in project planning and controls, hardware engineering, software engineering, systems engineering, data and digital, procurement and human resources.

A Thales spokesperson said: “The courses are fully funded and so there is no student debt. Apprentices earn while they learn, with a guaranteed job at the end of the training.

“The open evening is an opportunity to see our offices, meet some of our senior leadership team, as well as some of our current apprentices and hear from them first-hand what it’s like to work at Thales and a bit about their role.

“The Early Careers Team will be on hand to answer any questions, give hints and tips on the application process and explain about the benefits that Thales has to offer. Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers, so anyone is welcome.”

Current apprentices will also be on hand, including Erin Beeson who has recently started training as a data analyst.

Erin said: “I attended a similar sort of Thales event when I was in school and it gave me a lot of good information and advice. It was the perfect step for me after my A-levels and offered an alternative to going to university.

“It works for me because I’m being professionally trained for a job that I enjoy, but I’m also working for my qualifications at the same time and there are options to get your degree as well.

“Don’t be put off by thinking ‘I’m not technical enough’. It’s more of a mind-set, that you are willing to learn new skills and to show the traits and qualities to train with experts.”

For further information and to register for tickets, please go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/national-apprenticeship-week-insight-event-thales-crawley-tickets-514847090507

Virtual apprenticeship webinarvisit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/thales-uk-national-apprenticeship-week-virtual-insight-event-tickets-514870410257?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

