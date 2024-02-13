Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The platform provides insights that allow the BID team to make data-driven investment decisions using valuable footfall data and behavioural analytics to identify and understand visitor activity and optimise the town centre footfall.

The Crawley Town Centre BID aims to deliver a range of projects and initiatives to make the town safer and more vibrant, make the businesses feel more connected, and widely promote and showcase the area.

The data has already allowed the team to understand how these projects and initiatives such as ‘Creepy Crawley’ are impacting the town centre, and if they are increasing footfall and how this is benefitting local businesses and services.

These valuable insights empower the team with the knowledge needed to help plan future projects effectively and ensure they can deliver maximum impact that benefits the local community.

Since 2015, Place Informatics has been at the vanguard of foot traffic data, answering business-critical questions about people’s interactions with various spaces such as town centres, retail outlets, tourist attractions, heritage sites, green spaces, events, and car parks.

By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning, the ‘big data’ solutions are helping to revolutionise the industry.

Wendy Bell, BID manager for Crawley, said: “The Crawley BID team is focused on delivering effective projects and initiatives that add real value to the town centre and having access to the Place Informatics platform has allowed us to really understand how our work is helping to increase visitors.

“The data means we can plan future events with confidence and ensure that any spend will have a positive impact on the centre.”

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, added: “We are delighted to see how having access to the insights from our platform has benefitted the Crawley BID team and the town centre.

“Our data offers BIDs detailed insights to show how town residents, commuters, and tourists or visitors from further afield are behaving on a daily, weekly, monthly, and annual basis and also provide reporting to assess the performance of town centres.”