Crawley town centre charity store wins £500 donation

Crawlifornia is a term used by airline crew when they have stayed in the town during layovers and has been affectionately adopted by the Crawley Town Centre BID (Business Improvement District) for a Summer of family friendly, inclusive entertainment, bringing an exotic, Summer of fun feel to Crawley.

As part of Crawlifornia, town centre charity stores joined in with a window dressing competition to celebrate ‘Summer in Crawlifornia’, with a £500 donation going to the winning charity shop, thanks to the Crawley Town Centre BID.

The British Heart Foundation shop headed off to the seaside for their shop window display, Oxfam went rainbow bright with a colourful and vibrant display and YMCA Charity Shop have opted for Summer garden party chic, complete with picnic basket and gin cocktails.

Visitors to Crawley town centre were encouraged to visit the stores for some pre-loved Summer inspiration and to vote for their favourite window display.

British Heart Foundation Charity Shop

After a week of voting in the Summer holidays, British Heart Foundation came top of the voting, receiving a £500 donation from the Crawley Town Centre BID.

Bernie, Store Manager at British Heart Foundation on Queensway said:

“We thought the competition was a brilliant idea. By getting involved, kids could come and find the different sea creatures in our window display which bought more people to the store. It was lovely hearing the kids spotting the fish, or the crab.

“The winning donation was very helpful for the charity, and great for the store, which helps us get recognition for the work we do here. We loved the support from the Crawley Town Centre BID, and look forward to the next event!”

Wendy Bell, Chief Executive Officer of the Crawley Town Centre BID said: