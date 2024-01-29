Crawley's Deltabit agrees Crystal Palace Associate Partnership...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deltabit IT has agreed a multi-year deal with sports rights specialist, Eleven Sports Media which sees the leading IT expert join the Crystal Palace Associate Partnership programme. The agreement will place Crawley-based Deltabit as a familiar name at Selhurst Park for the next three years.

The team of IT professionals plans to use the partnership to promote its IT solutions across the digital LED displays and fan engagement platforms in Selhurst Park, reaching 25,000 fans inside the stadium and the huge television audience watching worldwide.

As part of its commitment to joining the Crystal Palace Associate Partnership, Deltabit’s vision is to continue meeting the challenges of evolving business and technology within the UK so that it can educate prospective clients on the best IT practices for them. CEO of Deltabit IT, Daniel Hobbs comments: “The Associate Partnership gets our branding and message out on a much larger scale. It shows our target audience, current customer base and future clients that we can work at the level people expect of an IT business.

“The exposure that comes with being involved with Crystal Palace is also likely to provide a great conversation starter for existing clients and colleagues who are interested in how we became a part of the Associate Partnership”.

The Crystal Palace Associate Partnership gives the IT expert the opportunity to connect with the local business community and to boost its marketing efforts through the power of sport. The company’s branding has already been spotted on the iconic BBC television show, Match of The Day.

The announcement follows a successful rebrand for the company which has highlighted the planned expansion of current products and services, while helping new and existing customers to better understand how Deltabit IT can help with their IT needs.

Founded in 2007, Deltabit IT offers flexible IT services and solutions for growing businesses. It works with the best technology partners and products available from vendors like Cisco, Meraki, HP, Microsoft and many more. The company works collaboratively with its clients, becoming intrinsic to their internal teams, to fully understand their business challenges.

Deltabit IT helps the businesses it works with to become certified as Cyber Essentials qualified businesses, priding itself on advising on the best, most comprehensive solutions to secure devices and to keep its customers protected.

For support on all your IT needs and to find out more about why Deltabit IT is trusted by so many companies across the world, visit: https://www.deltabit.co.uk/