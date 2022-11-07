Go Ape Crawley axe throwing

The application also includes an extension to the Tree Top Adventure course to bring in higher platforms and longer zip wires.

If the application is approved, the axe throwing range will be built close to the Tree Top Challenge course and will be open to people aged over 16.

Those under 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult.

In a statement submitted with the application, a spokesman for Go Ape said: “At Go Ape the safety of our customers and staff is paramount.

“We have been successfully running axe-throwing activities during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons at our Bracknell, Coventry, Matfen and Southampton sites and we have fine-tuned the safety precautions in place.”