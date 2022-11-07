Crawley's Go Ape in Tilgate Park wants to expand and introduce axe throwing range
Plans to build an axe throwing range at one of the Go Ape sites in Tilgate Park have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.
The application also includes an extension to the Tree Top Adventure course to bring in higher platforms and longer zip wires.
If the application is approved, the axe throwing range will be built close to the Tree Top Challenge course and will be open to people aged over 16.
Those under 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult.
Most Popular
In a statement submitted with the application, a spokesman for Go Ape said: “At Go Ape the safety of our customers and staff is paramount.
“We have been successfully running axe-throwing activities during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons at our Bracknell, Coventry, Matfen and Southampton sites and we have fine-tuned the safety precautions in place.”
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/0539/FUL.