Crest Nicholson South double finalist for annual industry excellence award

Teams from Crest Nicholson’s Curbridge Meadows in Fareham and Lyon Quarter in Hove have been named finalists for a Premier Guarantee Excellence Award in the categories Development of the Year (101-150 units) and Major Projects Development of the Year.

The highly coveted Excellence Awards celebrate the highest levels of quality in the industry, recognising developers that consistently deliver quality workmanship and site management. Henley Gate joins three other Crest Nicholson developments named as finalists, more than any other major housebuilder, and is testament to their commitment to carefully crafting, exceptional quality homes that their customers can be truly proud of.

This coveted nomination comes following Quality Recognition Awards for the Curbridge Meadows team in April 2024 and for the Lyon Quarter team in February 2024, November 2024 and March 2025.

Quality Recognition Awards are presented by Premier Guarantee each month, celebrating housebuilders that consistently deliver the highest standards of site tidiness, management, workmanship and safety, over a six-month period.

David Hill, Build Director for Crest Nicholson South said: “We have fantastic teams across the South of England who take pride in their work. We are delighted that the teams from Curbridge Meadows and Lyon Quarter have been named finalists at the awards, as it reflects their efforts and commitment to delivering exceptional quality homes and providing outstanding experience for our customers.”

Charlie Joseph, Managing Director for Crest Nicholson South added: “Congratulations to the whole Curbridge Meadows and Lyon Quarter teams for demonstrating true dedication to your work on the developments. Being announced as finalists for this award highlights the high-quality construction of our homes, that Crest Nicholson provides across all its developments and is a tribute to the wonderful workforce we have across the South of England and beyond.”

Curbridge Meadows is part of the Whiteley Meadows development, with easy access to nearby Fareham and Southampton, via the M27 motorway. Prices start at £324,950 for a three bedroom and £439,950 for a four bedroom home. You can find out more by calling 01489 250823 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/curbridgemeadows.