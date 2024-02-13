BREAKING

Crew Clothing opens first new store of 2024 in East Grinstead

Crew Clothing, the distinguished British lifestyle brand, opened its first store of 2024; a new 1600sqft space in East Grinstead.
By Matt Pole
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
Situated in the heart of East Grinstead, the new location opened doors on February 1, unveiling the brand’s very latest spring summer 2024 collections and joining Crew’s expansive portfolio of high street stores, whilst creating five new jobs in the area.

Crew’s dedicated team of staff were on hand to welcome the local community with an array of exclusive offers including £10 off for the first 20 customers who spent £30 or more, the chance to win a £100 Crew gift card in-store and tasters from award winning drinks label, Salcombe Gin, distilled and crafted in Crew’s hometown.

Crew Clothing’s voyage began in a Salcombe windsurfing shop in 1993. Rooted in the spirit of the British coast, the brand has evolved into a beacon of luxe British style over the past 30 years.

Crew Clothing, the distinguished British lifestyle brand, opened its first store of 2024; a new 1600sqft space in East Grinstead. Picture contributed

Renowned for its elevated classics, Crew’s signature staples include heritage rugby shirts, smart tailoring, and the perennial classic, Breton stripe, all finished with Crew’s signature crossed oars – a mark of quality design.

