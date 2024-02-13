Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Situated in the heart of East Grinstead, the new location opened doors on February 1, unveiling the brand’s very latest spring summer 2024 collections and joining Crew’s expansive portfolio of high street stores, whilst creating five new jobs in the area.

Crew’s dedicated team of staff were on hand to welcome the local community with an array of exclusive offers including £10 off for the first 20 customers who spent £30 or more, the chance to win a £100 Crew gift card in-store and tasters from award winning drinks label, Salcombe Gin, distilled and crafted in Crew’s hometown.

Crew Clothing’s voyage began in a Salcombe windsurfing shop in 1993. Rooted in the spirit of the British coast, the brand has evolved into a beacon of luxe British style over the past 30 years.

