Cricketing legend Sir Ian Botham draws 500 to The Grand for Best of British Brighton

Best of British Events returned to The Grand Hotel, Brighton last Friday for another unforgettable afternoon, welcoming over 500 guests to its flagship Brighton event. The sell-out networking event brought together local businesses, supporters, and sporting fans for a truly memorable day of entertainment, conversation, and charity fundraising.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Best of British Brighton Lunch was hosted by renowned broadcaster John Inverdale, known for his longstanding career with the BBC covering major sporting events including the Olympics, Wimbledon, and Six Nations Rugby.

The headline attraction was cricketing legend Lord Ian Botham, who captivated the audience with stories from his illustrious career. In a relaxed and humorous interview conducted by his close friend and fellow former England cricketer Geoff Miller, guests were treated to candid anecdotes, sporting wisdom, and reflections on life both on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon also highlighted the generous spirit of the Brighton business community, raising an impressive £25,225 for the event’s chosen charity, Chailey Heritage Foundation, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities.

Best of British Brighton

Sponsors for the event included Webtrends Optimize, Extech Cloud, Madison Web Solutions, Bennett Oakley Solicitors, Carbon Finance and DevAssist, all of whom helped make the day such a resounding success.

Ryan Heal, Managing Director of Best of British Events, commented:

“Friday’s event was one of our most successful to date. To see over 500 people come together in support of sport, business, and charity was truly inspiring. Having Sir Ian Botham and Geoff Miller on stage together was a real highlight, and we’re incredibly proud to have raised such a significant amount for Chailey Heritage Foundation. Brighton continues to prove itself as a powerhouse of community spirit and generosity, and we’re grateful to our sponsors and supporters for making this possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best of British continues its calendar of events throughout 2025, with more unmissable experiences planned in support of local charities and causes.

Best of British Brighton

The annual sporting lunch of the year returns to The Grand Hotel on Friday 29th May 2026. Secure your table today by emailing [email protected].

For more information regarding Best of British Events, please visit their website.