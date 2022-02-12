There has been huge excitement about the arrival of The Cotswold Furniture Outlet in Chichester’s retail park – reflected in the large numbers of people reading stories about it on SussexWorld.

The store is open from 9am to 6pm and staff were said to be looking forward to welcoming customers.

The retailer has shops across the country.

The Cotswold Furniture Outlet in Chichester’s retail park.

The company uses responsibly sourced timber for all of its wood furniture.

For its engineered wood, 45 per cent is FSC-certified and the company has said it is aiming for 100 per cent by the end of the year.

It has also said it is working to reduce its waste, energy and carbon footprint ‘wherever we can’.

Part of the company’s website reads: “We’re here to help you make a home for life that feels real, loved and lived-in.

“Where the possessions you cherish grow more characterful as time passes; telling stories of family, friendship, comfort and happy times together.”

It adds: “We put the same thought and care into our homewares as we do our furniture; from lighting to throws, rugs to mirrors. Because these are the details that complete a room, say ‘welcome’ and help make your home all your own.”