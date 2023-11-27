Crusader Vans wins Small Broker of the Year at the Leasing Broker Federation Awards 2023

Crusader Vans has won 'Small Broker of the Year' at the Leasing Broker Federation Awards 2023. The ceremony was held at the Phoenix Arts Club in London's vibrant West End on Thursday, November 23rd.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in the industry Uckfield-based, Crusader Vans has added another feather to its cap with this accolade. The award, which coincides with two decades of dedicated service and industry expertise, underscores Crusader Vans' commitment to excellence and innovation in the leasing sector.

The Leasing Broker Federation Awards, now in its 12th year, stand out as the only truly independent awards program in the industry, recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions. Crusader Vans' victory in the 'Small Broker of the Year' category not only sets them apart in a competitive field but also serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the entire Crusader Vans team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Rainer, Managing Director of Crusader Vans, expressed his gratitude for the award, acknowledging the collaborative effort of the passionate team that made this achievement possible. "This wouldn't have happened without the dedicated and passionate team I have around me. It feels great when hard work pays off," said Rainer.

The Crusader Vans Team

The Leasing Broker Federation, an independent membership organisation, plays a pivotal role in supporting leasing brokers and operators across the UK. By providing knowledge and skills, the Federation ensures that its members thrive in the ever-growing leasing sector.