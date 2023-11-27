Crusader Vans wins Small Broker of the Year at the Leasing Broker Federation Awards 2023
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in the industry Uckfield-based, Crusader Vans has added another feather to its cap with this accolade. The award, which coincides with two decades of dedicated service and industry expertise, underscores Crusader Vans' commitment to excellence and innovation in the leasing sector.
The Leasing Broker Federation Awards, now in its 12th year, stand out as the only truly independent awards program in the industry, recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions. Crusader Vans' victory in the 'Small Broker of the Year' category not only sets them apart in a competitive field but also serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the entire Crusader Vans team.
Dave Rainer, Managing Director of Crusader Vans, expressed his gratitude for the award, acknowledging the collaborative effort of the passionate team that made this achievement possible. "This wouldn't have happened without the dedicated and passionate team I have around me. It feels great when hard work pays off," said Rainer.
The Leasing Broker Federation, an independent membership organisation, plays a pivotal role in supporting leasing brokers and operators across the UK. By providing knowledge and skills, the Federation ensures that its members thrive in the ever-growing leasing sector.
As Crusader Vans looks to the future, this award serves as a milestone, affirming their commitment to delivering top-notch leasing solutions and exceptional service to their clients. The company continues to stand at the forefront of the industry, driven by a passion for excellence and a dedication to innovation.