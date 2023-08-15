Cuckfield baby bloom: Newborn photographer teams up with local florist for heartwarming photoshoot

Two Cuckfield based businesses - Echo Baby Photography, (a celebrated newborn photographer) and florist and flower farm Sidnye Flowers, collaborated to create an extra special photoshoot when florist Vicki Ponsford had a baby.

When Vicki welcomed the arrival of Baby Jack, the newest addition to their family, Sally from Echo Baby Photography created a series of captivating photographs amidst a nest of stunning freshly picked flowers from Sidnye Farm. Capturing images of baby Jack on location, nestled in flowers picked from their own land created an extra special synergy.

At the heart of this collaboration lies the shared passion for the beauty of fresh flowers grown in a sustainable, carbon neutral setting. For years Sally Nakajima from Echo Baby Photography has incorporated fresh flowers into a stunning newborn nest for their clients and she loves to source them freshly picked from Sidnye farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organic synergy between the pure innocence of newborns and the delicate seasonal blooms creates a bespoke image for the baby’s family. This collaboration is designed to create heirloom-quality portraits that families will cherish for generations to come and to also always invoke the season in which the baby was born.

Vicki arranging flowers in the nest

The artistic vision of Sally Nakajima combined with the sustainable, local flowers of Sidnye promises to elevate each photoshoot to a whole new level, offering parents a bespoke image in which the baby nestles in a woven willow nest intertwined with fresh flowers.

Sally Nakajima,Founder and Owner of Echo Baby Photography, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "The idea of photographing a baby amidst a backdrop of stunning flowers is magical. The flowers not only add an exquisite touch, but they can also be very sentimental with clients choosing flowers special to them (ie flowers they used in their wedding bouquet) making the sessions truly memorable for our clients. When I heard Vicki was having a baby I was excited to see the newborn nest we would create - there is something really special about picking flowers from the field the same day we use them in the nest"

Vicki Ponsford, Owner of Sidnye Flowers, shared their excitement, stating, "Collaborating with Echo Baby Photography has been a wonderful experience. We believe that the gentle presence of flowers perfectly complements the innocence of newborns, and we are thrilled to contribute to the creation of these special floral nests."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collaboration between Echo Baby Photography and Sidnye Flowers brings numerous benefits to new parents seeking to capture the beauty of their newborns:

Newborn Baby in fresh floral nest

Unique Artistry: The fusion of newborn photography and floral design delivers breathtaking, one-of-a-kind portraits that celebrate the precious moments of early parenthood. Personalization: Each photoshoot is tailored to the family's preferences and style, ensuring a customized and deeply meaningful experience. Lasting Memories: The resulting photographs will become cherished family heirlooms, preserving the essence of this special time forever.

Expectant parents are invited to discover this unique photoshoot. To book a session or learn more, visit www.echobabyphotography.co.uk or contact Sally at 07780462516 or [email protected]