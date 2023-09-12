Cutting a path to success with new lawn care franchise in Brighton
With a customer base of 1,700 customers, Steve is currently treating around 250,000 square metres of lawn. His business will continue to offer a bespoke localised high quality lawn care service to homes and businesses across East Sussex, providing services including five annual treatments with specialist fertilisers, along with moss and weed control to help customers achieve their perfect lawns.
Prior to buying Greensleeves Brighton, Steve spent over four years working as corporate manager for Greensleeves Head Office managing 19 different locations across the UK. This experience, combined with previous roles in the horticultural, insurance and hospitality sector, brings transferrable management skills to his new franchise, from business planning and strategy to sales and marketing, staff engagement and customer care and satisfaction.
Relocating his young family from Gloucestershire to East Sussex was a no-brainer for Steve. He said: “When I first heard about the opportunity to buy the business it felt like a huge life change, but I jumped at the chance to take over an established business of 10 years with a good reputation locally. It was too good to turn down as it not only provided me with the freedom to run my own business, but also with the structures and economies of scale you only experience from being part of a far larger organisation.“I’m really excited to be the new owner of Greensleeves Brighton and to start the next chapter of our lives here in this vibrant city. We love the area and I’ve been made to feel really welcome already. I’m very fortunate to have such a great team already in place to help with the day to day running of the business and now I can focus on growing the business even further and be the largest lawn provider in the area with exceptional customer service. I am determined to make an impact in the area and will be looking to recruit more locals over the coming months and years, as well as grow my customer base to 2,000 within three years. I recognise the importance of excellent customer care so my aim is to continue to provide a consistent and high-quality service for every customer.”
Based in Brighton, Greensleeves covers Hove, Shoreham-By-Sea, Steyning, Henfield, Lewes, Newick, Ringmer, Chailey, Saltdean, Rottingdean, Peacehaven, Newhaven, Woodingdean, Haywards Heath , Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Ditchling, Balcombe, Scaynes Hill, Horsted Keynes and Small Dole. It is part of a national network of over 100 franchisees building their own local business, creating local jobs and delivering high-quality lawn care treatment to around 80,000 lawns every year.
For further information about Greensleeves Brighton and its services, visit: www.greensleeves-uk.com/locations/lawn-care-brighton/ or call 01273 569358 / 07300 640327