Cutting a path to success with new lawn care franchise in Brighton

Relocating his young family from Gloucestershire to East Sussex was a no-brainer for Steve. He said: “When I first heard about the opportunity to buy the business it felt like a huge life change, but I jumped at the chance to take over an established business of 10 years with a good reputation locally. It was too good to turn down as it not only provided me with the freedom to run my own business, but also with the structures and economies of scale you only experience from being part of a far larger organisation.“I’m really excited to be the new owner of Greensleeves Brighton and to start the next chapter of our lives here in this vibrant city. We love the area and I’ve been made to feel really welcome already. I’m very fortunate to have such a great team already in place to help with the day to day running of the business and now I can focus on growing the business even further and be the largest lawn provider in the area with exceptional customer service. I am determined to make an impact in the area and will be looking to recruit more locals over the coming months and years, as well as grow my customer base to 2,000 within three years. I recognise the importance of excellent customer care so my aim is to continue to provide a consistent and high-quality service for every customer.”