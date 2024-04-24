Darren Pollard Named President of the Insurance Institute of Sussex
Darren's selection as President is a true testament to his leadership, dedication, and expertise in the insurance sector. With years of experience and a proven track record of excellence, Darren has consistently demonstrated his commitment to advancing the industry and serving the needs of insurance professionals in Sussex.
Darren had this to say on his appointment: "I am honoured to have been chosen as the new President of the Insurance Institute of Sussex. This appointment represents not only a personal milestone but also a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of our vibrant insurance community.
"I am committed to promoting excellence, fostering collaboration, and empowering our members to thrive in an ever-evolving industry landscape."
As President, Darren will look to lead the Institute with integrity, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His extensive knowledge and leadership experience will undoubtedly propel the Institute to new heights of success and impact.
Darren added: "I am excited to collaborate with fellow industry professionals to further elevate our industry and support the growth and development of our members."