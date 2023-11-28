Data set for the Central South created by ONS - includes West Sussex
The information was officially launched at the recent Business South Conference which was attended by more than 200 business leaders from across the region.
Deputy Director for Subnational Statistics and Analysis at the ONS, Emma Hickman, explained she was delighted to share the data and explained it showcased how ONS data can be built up flexibly.
“When it comes to Gross Value Added (GVA), the Central South accounts for 3.9% of output in England and Wales.
“Public Administration and Defence was the top contributing industries and the lowest contributing were the knowledge and finance sectors. We can see that growth here has slowed and in finance has actually declined,” she said
Other interesting figures from the ONS data for the Central South includes:
- Central South is home to 2.7m people
- Central South has an older population compared to England Wales
- Central South has a higher proportion of economically active people compared to England and Wales
- Central South has a higher rate of graduate migration into the area but there is an overall loss of graduates
- Central South accounted for an estimated 3.9% of England and Wales output in 2020, a drop from 4.2% in 2010
In 2021 Public Administration and Defence was the top contributing industry by % of UK GVA by industry
Business South Group CEO, Leigh-Sara Timberlake, said the data compiled by ONS would enable Action Groups co-ordinated by Business South to focus on particular issues highlighted by the figures.
“We are delighted that ONS was able to gather this information for us. It means we can focus our energies through our Action Group network and we can share our findings with regional MPs via the Central South All-Party Parliamentary Group.
“This data is the evidence that will enable us to speak to Central Government with authority,” she said.
Gavin Hall, chair of the Regenerate South Action Group, explained the data would be used to focus on key issues for the region.
“We will be using the information gathered by the ONS and a previous study by Savills to inform our future focus.
“The data raises interesting questions over productivity and also highlights issues regarding health and lifestyle. This will form the basis of what the Regenerate South Action Group will explore and seek to make recommendations that can be shared at a regional and national level,” he said.