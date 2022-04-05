Dates announced for Eastbourne seafront food markets

From the pier to the bandstand, there will be stands with a range of food and goods from traders.

A spokesperson for Visit Eastbourne said, “Come and sample the delights of the UK and further afield as Eastbourne seafront is transformed into a bustling seafront market place.

“Previous attendees have included stands selling biscuits, olives, cheeses, fresh bread, crepes, paella, jewellery, sweets, pottery, china, saucissons, floral displays, handbags, garden furniture.

Seafront market on Eastbourne promenade (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210505-110107001

“There really will be something for everyone!”

Here are the market dates for this summer:

April 15-18

April 29-May 2

May 20-23

June 2-5

June 30-July 3

July 22-24

July 28-August 7