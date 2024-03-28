Decide to Declutter wins Prestige award for the third time running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy's approach goes beyond merely tidying up. Her mission is to assist people in decluttering what they don't need, use, or love, and then implementing systems that are not only organised but also easy to maintain in the long term.

"At the heart of my work is the belief that an organised space can lead to a more peaceful and productive life," Amy shares. "Many people feel overwhelmed by the clutter in their homes, and my goal is to guide them through the process of letting go of what no longer serves them."

Amy's method is more than just rearranging items; it's a thoughtful and strategic process. She helps clients assess their belongings, encouraging them to part with things that no longer hold value in their lives. This process can be liberating, as it clears physical and mental space for what truly matters.

"After we declutter, the next step is creating a system that works for each individual," Amy explains. "It's not about imposing a rigid structure but rather designing a system that aligns with their lifestyle and habits. This way, they can easily find what they need and maintain a clutter-free space."

For many of Amy's clients, the impact of her work extends far beyond a tidy room. "I've had clients tell me that they feel lighter, more focused, and even less stressed after our sessions," she says. "It's incredibly rewarding to see the transformation, both in their spaces and in their lives."