Digital Radio West Sussex bids for DAB radio licence for south west of the county

Digital Radio West Sussex is made up of:
Total Sense Media – an operator of local radio stations across Sussex for over 20 years (More Radio/More Radio Retro), the group also owns Sussex Living Magazine, the digital membership brand Hidden and organises several large outdoor concerts in West Sussex.
V2 Radio - who have been broadcasting ‘proper local radio’ across Sussex for the last two years from their studios in Chichester, many of their experienced radio team originated from the highly popular Spirit FM.
OpenDAB Brighton & Hove - who pioneered low-cost digital radio transmission in the UK - and since 2015 have run the Brighton DAB trial licence.Regency Radio - already established on SSDAB in Sussex, they are passionate about local radio and intend to provide a new service for Worthing. The company have invested heavily in their new studios in Lancing where they create networked shows and commercial production for other stations.
Platform B - the non-for-profit next generation radio station that work closely with Worthing based Audio Active to encourage young musicians and live music in West Sussex.
Gaydio - the LGBTQ+ radio station that is already well established on DAB in Brighton and is looking to expand its reach across Sussex.
A spokesperson for Digital Radio West Sussex said: “We have the perfect ingredients to run a successful radio multiplex for South West Sussex: the local knowledge, deep rooted community connections, a strong commercial track record with well-established local radio stations in the area, and considerable knowledge and experience of digital radio technology.
"Our proposed service will have the capacity to bring more than twenty new and existing radio stations to DAB in a vibrant and fast growing part of the South Coast, significantly increasing listener choice.
“If you have, or are thinking of launching, a commercial or community radio service in South West Sussex, support our bid by registering your interest now, we’d be happy to talk you through the process.”Full contact details at digitalradiowestsussex.co.uk