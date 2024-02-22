Discount store B&M gets off to a flying start in Worthing with 'fantastic feedback'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opening to the public at 8am on Wednesday, February 21, the store saw staff, including many from Wilko, welcoming customers through the doors.

The discount retailer has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme after taking possession of the previous 20,968sqft Wilko and the launch of the new store has created more than 75 jobs.

Store manager Marshall Almeida said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors. The feedback so far has been fantastic."

Store manager Marshall Almeida with staff at the opening of B&M Worthing

Colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they thought truly deserved some VIP treatment for the work they do in the community and they chose Turning Tides to take centre stage as the new store was unveiled.

Influencer Amy Hart, known for Love Island and her Hart to Heart podcast, was also there to help cut the ribbon.

Amy said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be invited to open the brand-new B&M store in my wonderful home town. Worthing has been wanting a B&M for years and I know the locals will be over the moon about the store opening.

"I absolutely love B&M and I’m thrilled to join Turning Tides charity to support with opening the new store. I cannot wait to go and explore the new store already.”

Turning Tides will receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity with its work supporting homeless people across West Sussex.

Mr Almeida added: “A big thank you to the team at Turning Tides and Amy Hart, who helped us open the store. We hope that our donation to the charity can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

