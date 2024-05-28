Guild Care residents enjoying a trip out

Making the decision to move yourself or a loved one into permanent care can be difficult, particularly when you are faced with misconceptions about what life in a care home might be like.

At Guild Care, we meet with families daily to discuss their concerns and answer their questions, no matter how big or small they might be.

We are proud to have more than 90 years’ experience, with a compassionate team ready to welcome residents into their forever home. Here, we look at three common care home myths – and how life at Guild Care’s Caer Gwent shows this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Freedom to build your own routine

Brenda, Pat and Ruth enjoying chair yoga

People often assume that you have to adhere to a strict routine in a care home, with residents waking, eating and sleeping at set times. At Caer Gwent and in Guild Care’s other homes – Haviland House and Linfield House – we offer person-led care, meaning our residents decide how their day looks.

For some, this means waking to a freshly made cup of tea and toast in bed, while others might enjoy an earlier breakfast in the dining room or to take a stroll around our beautiful gardens. Those with additional care needs benefit from 24/7 nursing support to help them with all aspects of daily life, while others enjoy the sense of independence that life at Caer Gwent offers. Our team aims to create ‘magic moments’ for every resident, every day, whatever their circumstances are.

Delicious food for all tastes

Another common assumption is that set meals are served at specific times. At Caer Gwent, our talented catering team provides a variety of daily menu options so that residents can choose what they would like to eat, when and where. Family members often join their loved ones for a meal in our restaurant, and we regularly host afternoon tea and themed events where a special menu is created for the occasion.

From classic home-cooked dishes to healthy smoothies, snacks and three-course dinners, every meal is freshly made to ensure it is nutritious and delicious. Many residents join us after years of living alone, relying on convenient or basic meals that they can prepare easily. At Caer Gwent, mealtimes once again become something to look forward to.

Life begins at Caer Gwent

Residents and their loved ones might worry that life will slow down in a care home, or that there won’t be enough to keep them busy. This is far from being the case at Caer Gwent, with a daily activities schedule that encourages our residents to live enriched and fulfilling lives. Many develop skills they never knew they had, as well as reigniting old passions and finding joy in them once more.

As well as daily activities, we regularly plan one-to-one and group trips within the community, enjoying days at the seaside, shops, local farms and garden centres. Firm friendships are formed at Caer Gwent and we’re here to help our residents do more of the things that they enjoy.

Any preconceptions about care homes disappear when you arrive at Caer Gwent, with our residents regularly telling us that they have found a new lease of life in our special home.

Call 01903 327327 or contact [email protected] to talk to our friendly team about affordable care options and special limited time offers for new residents.