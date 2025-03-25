Distinguished Sussex country house hotel welcomes return of executive chef

Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club in Forest Row has announced it has reappointed executive chef Andrew Wilson to its team.

Andrew is set to oversee the hotel’s extensive food and beverage services and the country house hotel said it is aiming to build on its outstanding reputation.

It also aims to offer ‘a more relaxed dining atmosphere’ while keeping its high culinary standards.

The hotel said Andrew has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and brings ‘a wealth of knowledge and expertise’ to the role. He has previously worked in establishments like the one Michelin starred Drakes Restaurant in Surrey, the two Michelin starred restaurant at The Capital Hotel in Knightsbridge, London, and with Glyndebourne Opera.

Andrew said: “I feel very privileged to be re-joining the team at Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club. I’ve always had a deep connection with this stunning venue, there is always something that draws me back to working here. It has a fantastic reputation, long associated with high standards of service and quality. I’m excited to challenge my creativity further.”

Ben Booker, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to have Andrew rejoin the team. He is a passionate chef with the skills and commitment to deliver exceptional and exciting dishes to really elevate the Ashdown Park Hotel name.”

Andrew will oversee the hotel’s two-AA Rosette Anderida Restaurant, which is an award-winning dining room featuring seasonal à la carte options, tasting menus and vegetarian and vegan options. He will also develop the dishes in the Forest Brasserie, which is a more informal restaurant that overlooks the hotel’s 18-hole, par three golf course near the spa and swimming pool. The hotel said Andrew will be responsible for the hotel’s wedding and events catering portfolio too. They said the converted Chapel in Ashdown Park's grounds is popular for all types of wedding ceremonies and private celebrations.

The listed 19th century mansion at the heart of Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club is set within 186 acres of landscaped gardens. A spokesperson said: “Bygone splendour meets modern indulgence inside the property and, outdoors, guests can explore and enjoy secret gardens, wooded paths, mature trees and vistas that include an elegant lake with fountains, a wild pond and a considerable range of wildlife.”