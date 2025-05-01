Dobbies unveils new-look Brighton store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dobbies Garden Centre in Brighton has had a major refurbishment just in time for the busy spring season, with the team unveiling their biggest ever spring gardening range; a new coffee shop and outdoor seating area; new outdoor furniture, clothing and toy ranges, all in a new store layout.

The store, which is located next to Brighton Racecourse, has an expanded plants and gardening range. There’s an even bigger garden furniture collection, as well as more home, gift and spa products. The outdoor and indoor toys collection has doubled and the popular Regatta section has been joined by Klass Clothing and Weird Fish, creating an even bigger fashion offering.

A new 56-seater coffee shop has been created for customers looking for light refreshments, alongside the existing, popular 100-seater restaurant. There’s also a new landscaped outdoor seating area, where up to 60 people can enjoy the stunning views. The front of the store has also been transformed with a refreshed, welcoming look.

Dobbies Brighton employs 55 colleagues, six of whom have been with the store for more than 10 years and together have served a total of 105 years’ service.

Mark Faulkner, Restaurant Manager at Dobbies Brighton, has worked at the store for 30 years. He said: “Dobbies Brighton is a real hub for the local community. We have many loyal customers who visit us every week and it’s wonderful to be able to bring them a brand-new coffee shop and outdoor seating space, to enjoy the stunning views.”

General Manager, Jason Cowell, has worked at the store for 17 years. Jason said: “We’re really proud of the refurbuished store. There are lots of great new facilities and we’ve had really positive feedback so far. We have our biggest ever spring gardening range, which has been hit with our customers, as people across Brighton love their gardens. We can’t wait to welcome more customers to our new-look store!”