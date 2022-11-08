The ice rink – which comes to Bognor Regis every year – will open from November 24 to January 2 at the London Road car park.

Alongside the ice rink itself, the site will feature dodgems, an alpine chase waltzer, a g-force booster ride, a bar, a grill and much more.

The announcement comes amid controversy that the ice rink will not be opening at its usual site in the Regis Centre car park or on the newly-renovated Placed St Maur, where many members of the public hoped it would.

Bognor Regis ice rink. Photo Neil Cooper

Some councillors have also suggested the £1.3 million regeneration work on the Place St Maur was designed specifically to facilitate events like the ice rink, and its movement to another venue have led to fears about the suitability of the site.

To find out more about the ice rink, visit www.iceskatingontheprom.co.uk