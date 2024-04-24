Donkey charity in West Sussex thrilled to get share of £1million fund
Safe Haven for Donkeys at More House Farm, Ditchling Road, Wivelsfield, aims to help thousands of working donkeys in both in Israel and Palestinian territories.
The charity offers critical care for working and abandoned donkeys, mules and horses with its Israel sanctuary providing life-long care for about 180 animals. Visit www.safehaven4donkeys.org.
Wendy Ahl, UK operations director at Safe Haven for Donkeys, thanked the benefit group, saying: “Everyone at Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holy Land is so grateful, both to the Benefact Group for their magnificent donation of £5,000 and to our loyal supporters for voting for us in the Movement for Good Awards. This fantastic amount will enable us to run our three mobile clinics in the West Bank for a month.”
Workers at the charity provide support and animal welfare education to donkey owners who need their animals to provide for their families. They visit villages across the West Bank to treat hundreds of working animals every week.
The Benefact Group said its Movement for Good Awards is giving away more than £1million to charities across the year and members of the public can nominate causes at movementforgood.com.
Mark Hews, group chief executive, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree.”
Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025. Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, which is part of the Benefact Group.