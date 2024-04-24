Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Safe Haven for Donkeys at More House Farm, Ditchling Road, Wivelsfield, aims to help thousands of working donkeys in both in Israel and Palestinian territories.

The charity offers critical care for working and abandoned donkeys, mules and horses with its Israel sanctuary providing life-long care for about 180 animals. Visit www.safehaven4donkeys.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Ahl, UK operations director at Safe Haven for Donkeys, thanked the benefit group, saying: “Everyone at Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holy Land is so grateful, both to the Benefact Group for their magnificent donation of £5,000 and to our loyal supporters for voting for us in the Movement for Good Awards. This fantastic amount will enable us to run our three mobile clinics in the West Bank for a month.”

Ali Moussa and donkeys at our sanctuary in Israel

Workers at the charity provide support and animal welfare education to donkey owners who need their animals to provide for their families. They visit villages across the West Bank to treat hundreds of working animals every week.

The Benefact Group said its Movement for Good Awards is giving away more than £1million to charities across the year and members of the public can nominate causes at movementforgood.com.

Mark Hews, group chief executive, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree.”

Dr Rakan Salous treating a foal in the West Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad