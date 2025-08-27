Don’t miss your chance to shine in Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards
The annual event headlined by The Royal Navy, features 14 award categories that shine a spotlight on the region’s exceptional apprenticeship network. With around 200 attendees expected, including apprentices, training providers, and employers, this is your opportunity to be recognised on a regional stage.
An award win not only celebrates achievement but can significantly elevate future prospects.
The event celebration honours the individuals and organisations driving apprenticeship success across Portsmouth and Chichester. Whether you’re an apprentice, employer, college, or training provider, now is the time to share your story.
There are categories for apprentices, mentors, employers, and training providers – so whether you’re championing someone’s achievements or showcasing your own commitment to skills development, we want to hear from you.
Don’t miss out – nominations close at 1pm on Wednesday, 10th September www.pcapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
The winners will be announced at a prestigious live event on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at The Marriott Hotel, Portsmouth. Guests are invited to arrive from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Marriott Hotel, an excellent opportunity to network before dinner and the awards ceremony commence.
For any inquiries not covered on our website or details on how to become a sponsor of this event, please contact our dedicated event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, [email protected].
We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements with you!
Award Categories
Intermediate Apprentice
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9).
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Advanced Apprentice, sponsored by South Hampshire College Group
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Higher Apprentice, sponsored by University of Portsmouth
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree)
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Degree Apprentice
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree).
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Construction Apprentice
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the construction industry.
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Health and Public Service Apprentice
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors.
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Professional Services Apprentice, sponsored by the Royal Navy
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within professional services.
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
Technology and Digital Apprentice
Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date October 23, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.
The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.
SME Employer, sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.
Large Employer
Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme
Apprentice Ambassador
This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.
Mentor
This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.
Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.
Training Provider / Programme, sponsored by the Royal Navy
Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.
Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.