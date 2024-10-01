Double award celebrations for Emsworth marketing company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emsworth-based employee owned company, MindWorks Marketing, has received the Investors in People (IIP) award for the 21st consecutive year and been awarded accreditation as a Disability Confident Committed Employer by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

The IIP award recognises that businesses have in place principles and practices around supporting the people who work for them.

MindWorks Managing Director, Michelle Leggatt, said, “We believe that the success of our company begins and ends with valuing our people so are really proud to have been awarded IIP status for so many years.

“Being endorsed by the DWP as a Disability Confident Committed Employer is another massive step forward for the company in our approach to equality and diversity.

"It recognises our inclusive and accessible recruitment process to disabled job applicants, as well as the support we provide existing employees who may acquire a disability or long-term health condition, enabling them to stay in work.”