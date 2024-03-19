Double Delight: Crowborough welcomes two new show homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Providing prospective buyers with a glimpse of life at the peaceful development, The Frogmore and The Goodwood will be on display from 10am-5pm, with refreshments and sweet treats available.

Amy Wells, Sales Manager for Dandara South East, said: “We're excited to introduce our two brand-new show homes at Braeburn Fields. This launch presents house hunters with the perfect chance to explore and find their ideal home.

"The response to the development has been remarkable so far, as a great central location for those looking for access to the city and the sea! However, our diverse range of properties caters to every buyer, including spacious four-bedroom homes tailored for larger families.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers along to our launch weekend, where our friendly sales team will be on hand to answer any questions and provide information on our current incentives.”

The Frogmore, a three-bedroom detached property, features a living area at the front of the home with a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining area leading out to the garden via French doors. With a neutral interior throughout, the property has a calm yet polished feel.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from its own ensuite shower room whilst a further double and single bedroom and family bathroom can be found on the landing, alongside handy storage space.

Priced from £482,500, the property benefits from a carport and driveway parking. Buyers can also benefit from a Ready to Move bundle worth up to £15,000, which can support with Stamp Duty, deposit contributions or mortgage payments.

The four-bedroom Goodwood is the perfect family home, offering a spacious living room with feature bay window, music-themed study, W.C. and storage to the front of the property. To the rear of the property is a spacious kitchen/dining and family room, with French doors leading out to a large garden. A utility room with a door providing access to the side of the property can also be found beside the kitchen.

Upstairs, the main bedroom boasts an en-suite shower room and mirrored fitted wardrobe, with the children’s bedroom featuring space themed wallpaper adorned with planets and stars. Equally as spacious, a further double bedroom and two single bedrooms can be found on the landing, with a generous family bathroom and two storage provisions also available. Priced from £675,000, the home features a single garage and two side-by-side driveway parking spaces.

The development boasts an advantageous location for those who commute, being in close proximity to the A26, just 7 miles away from Royal Tunbridge Wells, and only 33 miles South of London. Eastbourne can be reached in just 26 miles by car and Crowborough train station is a short drive away offering services to Uckfield and London in just over an hour.

Perfect for families, there is a selection of primary and secondary schools for all ages. Rotherfield Primary School is located just 2.4 miles from the development and for older children, Beechwood School is a 15 minute drive away.

Crowborough itself presents an array of local shops and eateries, along with a Waitrose and a Sainsbury's. Additionally, the town offers amenities like a leisure centre, post office and health centre.

Currently available at Braeburn Fields is a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £415,000 for a three-bedroom detached home with parking.