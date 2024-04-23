Duncan Bannatyne's health clubs deliver increased profits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Its annual results for the year ending December 31, 2023 record restored growth in turnover and profits, defying the headwinds of the recession.

The business, owned by serial entrepreneur and former BBC Dragons’ Den investor, Duncan Bannatyne OBE, has seen EBITDA profit growth of 30% to £38m and revenues increase by 9% to £139m in the year ending December 31, 2023.

The year saw the introduction of new classes, innovations and significant investment in equipment, including a £1.78m contract for Keiser M Series Indoor Bikes.

The company has focused on growing membership and paying down COVID era debt, with all COVID loans repaid on 29th February 2024. During COVID gyms and health clubs were closed for longer than all other businesses and losses and additional borrowing affected all operators in the sector.

Key figures from the accounts for year ending December 31st 2023:

2021 2022 2023

TURNOVER £75.5m £127m £138.9m

EBITDA £14.8m £29.6m £38.3m

PRE-TAX PROFIT -£12.9m £1m £10.1

MEMBERSHIP 179,737 199,046 215,659

Duncan Bannatyne OBE, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “These results demonstrate what can be achieved when a business focuses on core activities and delivers what customers want at the right price. We have introduced new classes, such as our own Pulse offering, the equipment has been refreshed with fewer cardio machines and more body toning devices, and our price increases have been modest, protecting members from the worst elements of inflation.

“The turnaround has only been possible because of the hard work of our staff. They have helped increase membership as we use app-based technology to offer people new experiences in our health clubs.