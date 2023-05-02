East Beach Café hosts evening about sustainability and restoration – featuring a beautiful restored Bugatti

East Beach Cafe collaborated with Oliver Way designs for an evening all about restoration, history and art. The highlight was a real-life restored pre-war Bugatti placed inside Thomas Heatherwick’s East Beach Café for all to admire.
Siabhon Jones, general manager, said: “Oliver came for dinner at the restaurant a few months prior and met owner, Jane Wood.
“After talking they discovered a mutual love of cars and restoration. The idea of design, art and engineering of both the Bugatti and the award-winning building complimenting one another was obvious. From this, the unique event was organised and sold out within a few days.
“The evening talked about sustainability and restoration, excellent design and quality of construction and the shared idea that art should be enjoyed by all – Whether that is driving it or eating a delicious meal inside it.
“East Beach Café will be hosting a series of sustainable talks and events throughout the year, from slow fashion to sustainable wine making – The next event will be hosted by Elspeth, Moncrief-Bray gallery who will be sharing her fascinating story of converting a derelict farmyard behind her home in Petworth.”
East Beach Café would love to hear from anyone who has an idea for future sustainable events.
Please contact Siabhon on [email protected]