East Beach Café hosts evening about sustainability and restoration – featuring a beautiful restored Bugatti

​​An award-winning architectural building and a pre-war restored Bugatti was the perfect pairing for an evening event held in Littlehampton.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:09 BST
The Bugatti in East Beach CaféThe Bugatti in East Beach Café
The Bugatti in East Beach Café

East Beach Cafe collaborated with Oliver Way designs for an evening all about restoration, history and art. The highlight was a real-life restored pre-war Bugatti placed inside Thomas Heatherwick’s East Beach Café for all to admire.

Siabhon Jones, general manager, said: “Oliver came for dinner at the restaurant a few months prior and met owner, Jane Wood.

“After talking they discovered a mutual love of cars and restoration. The idea of design, art and engineering of both the Bugatti and the award-winning building complimenting one another was obvious. From this, the unique event was organised and sold out within a few days.

“The evening talked about sustainability and restoration, excellent design and quality of construction and the shared idea that art should be enjoyed by all – Whether that is driving it or eating a delicious meal inside it.

“East Beach Café will be hosting a series of sustainable talks and events throughout the year, from slow fashion to sustainable wine making – The next event will be hosted by Elspeth, Moncrief-Bray gallery who will be sharing her fascinating story of converting a derelict farmyard behind her home in Petworth.”

East Beach Café would love to hear from anyone who has an idea for future sustainable events.

Please contact Siabhon on [email protected]