East Grinstead flooring business scoops Best Retail Project at interior design award ceremony

East Grinstead flooring specialist, Signature Me, is celebrating its outstanding victory after scooping first prize for the Best Retail Project Award at the prestigious V4 Wood Flooring Cube Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual ceremony, now in its fourth year, was held at V4 Wood Flooring’s Surrey Design Centre, the event showcases and celebrates exceptional interior design achievements.

Each year, the prestigious wood flooring wholesaler invites its network of suppliers and designers to submit their best project that showcases V4 Wood Flooring products across different categories, 10 nominees were shortlisted for the public vote that went live on their website and social media feeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signature Me, who supply and install flooring across the South East, secured the coveted first prize in the Best Retailer Project category with an impressive installation that combined V4’s White Smoked Oak plank and parquet flooring.

The Signature Me team with BBC 2's Laura Jane Clarke

Joe Sims, Company Director at V4 Wood Flooring said: “We’re delighted to see team at Signature Me take this award home, they created a seamless, contemporary rustic design that displayed exceptional use of creativity, vision and attention to detail. The result is truly stunning!”

They were presented their Cube Award by renowned architect and TV personality Laura Jane Clark who hosted the glitzy ceremony. She said: “I love celebrating designers, architects, installers and suppliers because we all make design happen. It’s not just a couple of drawings and then it magically gets made. So really talking to people, meeting people and meeting the people that we work with every day is fabulous.”

Other award categories included Best Commercial Design and Best Home Design. Guests were treated to live music, gin cocktails and wood-fired pizzas throughout the night. They also got a chance to browse the wide selection of V4’s samples including their brand-new sustainable Luxury Cork Flooring collection.