East Grinstead gym scoops top fitness industry award

East Grinstead Sports Club Named Regional Gym of the Year South at the National Fitness Awards.

Acorns Health & Leisure Ltd the operators at East Grinstead Sports Club are proud to announce it has been named Regional Gym of the Year South at the prestigious National Fitness Awards 2024. This esteemed accolade highlights the club’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and community impact within the fitness industry.

The National Fitness Awards, organised by Script Events and leading industry publication Workout, are a benchmark of excellence in the fitness sector, recognising outstanding achievements across the UK. The awards, now in their 14th year, celebrate the best in the industry and provide an opportunity to showcase the remarkable efforts of fitness organisations nationwide.

The competition for Regional Gym of the Year South was exceptionally strong, with seven gyms shortlisted in each category. Winners were determined by an expert panel, which included prominent fitness entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke and renowned industry expert Dean Hodgkin. Their rigorous selection process ensures that only the most deserving clubs are honoured.

National Fitness Awards Trophy

Dominic Musgrave, Director of the National Fitness Awards, praised the standard of this year’s entries, stating: "This year’s winners should be very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist, never mind a winner and runner-up in each category. Our awards night was a great celebration of the fitness industry, and it was wonderful to share in the celebrations of the winners.”

The awards were presented during a glittering ceremony at The Athena in Leicester, attended by over 800 industry professionals, gym representatives, and fitness enthusiasts. Hosted by celebrated British athlete Derek Redmond, the evening was a fitting tribute to the resilience, innovation, and community spirit of the fitness industry.

This award represents a significant milestone for East Grinstead Sports Club. It reflects the commitment of the club’s dedicated team, who strive to deliver an exceptional fitness experience, as well as the support and enthusiasm of its members. The recognition underscores the club’s mission to inspire healthier lifestyles and foster a vibrant fitness community.

Winning the National Fitness Award is a momentous achievement for the owners of Acorns Health & Leisure Ltd and their dedicated team. This accolade holds even greater significance as it comes after the devastating loss of their previous site to a fire. The recognition not only highlights their professional excellence but also stands as a powerful celebration of the remarkable perseverance, resilience, and unwavering commitment demonstrated by the entire Acorns team.

Michael Hough (Owner of Acorns Health & Leisure Ltd) and Gemma Mansfield, Fitness Manager at East Grinstead Sports Club receiving their trophy.

Michael Hough Owner of Acorns Health & Leisure Ltd reflected on the honour, stating: "This award is a validation of our hard work and dedication. It stands as a powerful testament to Acorns' ability to overcome adversity and rebuild with passion and purpose. For us, this is more than just a professional milestone; it is an emotional victory that affirms our sense of accomplishment and reinforces our vision and values as a company.”

This award symbolises the culmination of a challenging yet inspiring journey for Acorns Health & Leisure Ltd—one that underscores their commitment to excellence and their enduring spirit in the face of adversity.

The club extends its gratitude to the National Fitness Awards team, sponsors, and judges for this recognition. Moving forward, East Grinstead Sports Club remains committed to enhancing its offerings and contributing positively to the health and well-being of its members and the broader community.