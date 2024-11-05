East Grinstead manufacturer hosts Mims Davies MP to tackle skills shortage

Condale Plastics, a leading plastic extrusions manufacturer in East Grinstead, recently welcomed local MP Mims Davies to its 6,000 square metre facility.

The visit addressed the skills gap in UK manufacturing and provided a platform for meaningful discussions on the future of skilled labour and apprenticeships in the industry and in the Southeast.

During her tour, Mims Davies, a long-time advocate for education and workforce development, was introduced to the company’s advanced production systems, including their 33 extrusion lines and medical-grade production unit. The MP also met with long-serving employees, gaining insight into the expertise driving Condale’s high-quality manufacturing.

A key focus of the visit was the pressing issue of the skills gap within UK manufacturing. Despite contributing significantly to the economy, the sector faces challenges in attracting skilled workers, particularly in technical roles like toolmaking and plastic extrusion. Recent reports highlight 74,000 unfilled positions in the industry, resulting in a £6.5 billion shortfall in output.

Mims Davies MP and Michael Stewart, Managing Director at Condale Plastics

Condale Plastics and Mims Davies discussed solutions, including the role of apprenticeships in bridging this gap. Mims, who shared her personal support for apprenticeships, emphasised their importance in providing hands-on training, allowing young people to develop skills while earning a wage.

Mims added: “It was a pleasure to join the Condale Plastics team in East Grinstead and hear about the brilliant work they do whilst discussing the skills shortage, apprenticeships for young residents, and support needed.

"You don’t need to move to the big cities to have a great career. We need to open up the mindset about what local careers can really look like, especially for young people who aren’t on a traditional academic path. Intervention at the right time can make all the difference.”

Condale Plastics has long supported local schools with work experience opportunities and now aims to formalise a structured apprenticeship programme. This would create a clear pathway for young people to gain industry-specific qualifications and ensure the future of manufacturing in the region.

Mims Davies MP explore the Condale Plastics facility

Michael Stewart, Managing Director of Condale Plastics, said: "Building and sustaining a skilled workforce is essential to our business's long-term success. Mims highlighted government initiatives such as Sector-Based Work Academies, which can help attract new local talent to the industry. Collaboration among local businesses, schools, and government agencies will be key to securing a strong future for UK manufacturing."

Condale Plastics is a specialist manufacturer of bespoke plastic extrusions. They manufacture high-quality rigid plastic profiles and tubes, flexible plastic profiles and tubes and plastic co and tri extrusions. Their extrusion operation includes a complete in-house tool production and maintenance service.