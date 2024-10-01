East Sussex apartment block could be knocked down for nine new flats

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A company wants to knock down a block of flats in Telscombe for new properties.

C & L – Dwyer Smith has applied to Lewes District Council, via its agent Darby Architectural, to demolish the existing apartment block at 366 South Coast Road and replace it with a new one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current block has four residential units and the new building would have nine.

People can view the application at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications using the reference LW/24/0606.

C & L – Dwyer Smith has applied to demolish the existing apartment block at 366 South Coast Road, Telcombe, and replace it with a new one. Photo: Google Street ViewC & L – Dwyer Smith has applied to demolish the existing apartment block at 366 South Coast Road, Telcombe, and replace it with a new one. Photo: Google Street View
C & L – Dwyer Smith has applied to demolish the existing apartment block at 366 South Coast Road, Telcombe, and replace it with a new one. Photo: Google Street View

The new properties on the 900 square metre site would consist of one one-bedroom studio flat, five two-bedroom flats and three three-bedroom flats. The application said the current block only has four three-bedroom flats at the moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Misguided’ planning reforms risk unwanted development, says council leader

A design and access statement said: “This application follows the successful completion of a collaboration between Darby Architectural and C & L Dwyer-Smith Ltd at 367 South Coast Road. The resultant works near to the application site are of merit to the area, raising both the architectural bar as well as providing a standard of accommodation beyond the current minimum standards. This proposal seeks to build on the success of that site, providing an uplift in the standard of accommodation as well as a significant improvement on both the architectural and build quality of the current property.”

The statement said the current building ‘is not in the best state of repair’ so the application seeks to demolish it (and its garages) to provide a replacement building of higher quality. This new building, the statement said, would also offer ‘a superior utilisation of the available space’ and help meet the housing demand in the area.

The statement said: “The proposal would provide parking to the rear of the new building for eight vehicles, as well as 20 dedicated cycle parking spaces and sufficient refuse and recycling storage facilities. The proposed building would sit comfortably in context with neighbouring buildings within both the immediate and wider area.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement said the building would have two units on each storey, except for the second floor, which would provide three units. It added that the new building would respect ‘the established forms of neighbouring buildings’.

Related topics:Lewes District CouncilTelscombe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.