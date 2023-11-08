A visitor attraction in East Sussex has announced it will be closing for the winter season.

Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross will shut from Monday, November 13 until March next year for ‘unavoidable routine maintenance’.

This includes the farm trail, farm shop and cafe.

The Family Parks Group - which owns Sharnfold Farm - also said it wants to conduct a full review of the business - including space and resources - to find ways of improving the customer experience.

Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "We know this will come as a shock to many people, including our thousands of loyal customers.

"We have had a great 2023 so far but we just want to draw breath and review everything we do at Sharnfold. And we have decided that the best time to do this is over the winter period.”

Customers who hold an annual membership will get six months added to their term to account for five months closure, plus an extra free month added on.

Any members with concerns have been asked to contact: [email protected].

Donna added: "We realise that people won't want this to happen, but we do believe it is necessary and we will come back very strong in 2024.

"We have received fantastic support from local people this year, and we want to thank everyone of them.

"Sharnfold Farm is an amazingly popular attraction. We realise that and everything we do between now and March 2024 will only improve our offering.”