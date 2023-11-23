East Sussex based Littlewood Group announce the acquisition of Berry Systems

Littlewood Group is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Berry Systems, the UK leader in car park barrier systems. The move strengthens the Littlewood Group capabilities and market position, with the deal presenting an exciting opportunity to increase its scale as a national provider of complete fencing, barrier, restraint, and security systems.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award-winning Littlewood Group, headquartered in East Sussex, is one of the largest fencing and barrier contractors in the UK. The Group provides high-security fencing, acoustic barriers, and vehicle safety barriers, with an annual turnover of £38m. As an experienced provider to prestigious infrastructure projects across the UK and Europe, Littlewood Group sees this acquisition as a continuation of its ambitious growth trajectory.

Wolverhampton based Berry Systems was formed in 1971 and the two companies have collaborated for over 15 years, building a strong relationship to deliver integrated solutions to a range of markets. Their shared cultural values, and commitment to driving the best client outcomes, played a central role in bringing the two companies together. Berry Systems will continue to maintain its name, workforce, and Wolverhampton office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Hobden, Managing Director, Littlewood Group, says “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Berry Systems by the Littlewood Group.

We look forward to working with the Berry Systems team and the expanded product portfolio this delivers. It will provide us with the opportunity to drive further growth for the Littlewood Group. More widely, we see this as a great opportunity to extend our position as a market leader within the security and barrier fencing industry.”

The acquisition has synergy with the contracting element of the Littlewood Group. The addition of the niche off road barrier solution will strengthen the firms’ capabilities and bring opportunity to increase its offering within the car parking sector. As a Group, Littlewood has real attention towards safety and understands the regulations required in niche markets.

This cornerstone will be applied to the core Berry Systems product range of off-road barriers; an area where many end users are not aware of the regulations required. Particularly where there is potential harm if the barrier is breached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial focus will be applied to the Berry Systems car park barrier systems and the top deck modular parking system where improvements will be made; from the design through to installation and maintenance.

About Littlewood Group