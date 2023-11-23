East Sussex based Littlewood Group announce the acquisition of Berry Systems
The award-winning Littlewood Group, headquartered in East Sussex, is one of the largest fencing and barrier contractors in the UK. The Group provides high-security fencing, acoustic barriers, and vehicle safety barriers, with an annual turnover of £38m. As an experienced provider to prestigious infrastructure projects across the UK and Europe, Littlewood Group sees this acquisition as a continuation of its ambitious growth trajectory.
Wolverhampton based Berry Systems was formed in 1971 and the two companies have collaborated for over 15 years, building a strong relationship to deliver integrated solutions to a range of markets. Their shared cultural values, and commitment to driving the best client outcomes, played a central role in bringing the two companies together. Berry Systems will continue to maintain its name, workforce, and Wolverhampton office.
Jon Hobden, Managing Director, Littlewood Group, says “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Berry Systems by the Littlewood Group.
We look forward to working with the Berry Systems team and the expanded product portfolio this delivers. It will provide us with the opportunity to drive further growth for the Littlewood Group. More widely, we see this as a great opportunity to extend our position as a market leader within the security and barrier fencing industry.”
The acquisition has synergy with the contracting element of the Littlewood Group. The addition of the niche off road barrier solution will strengthen the firms’ capabilities and bring opportunity to increase its offering within the car parking sector. As a Group, Littlewood has real attention towards safety and understands the regulations required in niche markets.
This cornerstone will be applied to the core Berry Systems product range of off-road barriers; an area where many end users are not aware of the regulations required. Particularly where there is potential harm if the barrier is breached.
The initial focus will be applied to the Berry Systems car park barrier systems and the top deck modular parking system where improvements will be made; from the design through to installation and maintenance.
About Littlewood Group
Established in 1996 Littlewood Group continues to be one of the safest, most trusted fencing companies in the UK. Littlewood Group has the infrastructure and resources to operate throughout the UK providing a complete turnkey solution to all fencing and associated works. Capable of successfully delivering the largest and most complex projects, Littlewood Group has security clearance status with a full logistics fleet (FORS) Silver and three regional offices providing national coverage.