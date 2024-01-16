East Sussex bookshop named as one of the best 'browsable' bookstores in the UK

An East Sussex bookshop has been named as one of the best ‘browsable’ bookstores in the United Kingdom in a recent ranking by the Telegraph.

Much Ado Books in Alfriston had been rated as one of the top seven best ‘browsable’ bookstores in the UK in an article published on January 10.

The bookstore was praised for not only its selection of books but its offering of craft workshops in the adjacent barn as its social enterprise Prospero’s Project.

The article states: “This Sussex stalwart is run by the antiquarian book enthusiasts Cate Olsen and Nash Robbins, who love to champion new talent and introduce readers to forgotten classics.

"As well as a two-floor shop, where the steps are decorated with book spines, there’s a barn with craft workshops offering everything from collage sessions to felted slipper workshops — and a shepherd’s hut for Prospero’s Project, the bookshop’s social enterprise.

"It’s the perfect place to shop for presents too. The owner Cate’s book wrapping incorporates vintage ribbons along with a fancy teabag for a cuppa to enjoy while reading (muchadobooks.com). Stay down the road at the Star Inn, a charming 15th-century pub with a residents’ library that has a secret behind-the-bookshelf door.”

A spokesperson for the shop said: “We were thrilled to be included on a list of the best browsable bookshops in the UK, published by the impeccable, The Times on, January 10 2024.