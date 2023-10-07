East Sussex branches to benefit from biggest rebrand since 1987 as Nationwide commits to high street

Nationwide will undertake its most significant rebrand in a generation as it commits to the high street at a time banks continue to close branches.

All 605 branches will be rebranded as Britain’s biggest building society continues to value face-to-face service at a time the major banks have closed significant numbers up and down the country. Research from Nationwide reveals 63 per cent of people value their local branch, with face-to-face service the top reason.

Two of the East Sussex region branches will be updated through the rebrand. These include:

– Brighton West Street, BN1 2SE

– Eastbourne, BN21 3AJ

The new look for one of Britain’s most trusted brands represents its biggest image overhaul since 1987 – when the average house cost just £40,8821. It is aimed at ensuring Nationwide - a member-owned mutual - remains attractive and relevant for future generations of customers looking for a financial services provider that puts people before profit.

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive of Nationwide Building Society, said: “Nationwide is the large-scale alternative to shareholder-owned banks. We offer a good way to bank for our customers through our national network of branches, better service, value and fairness. Our rebrand keeps us relevant for customers today and tomorrow.”

Alongside branches, all payment cards and customer communications will be updated with the new brand as part of a commitment to offer ‘A Good Way To Bank’, based on offering leading service, value and fairness.

The latest move by Nationwide demonstrates the difference a member-owned institution can make for its customers and society.

