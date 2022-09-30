East Sussex brewery wins 'World’s Best Beer' award

Long Man Brewery, based in Litlington, has won six awards at the World Beer Awards 2022 including the ‘World’s Best Beer’ for its Old Man premium bitter for the second time. Three beers from the Long Man range have won a combined six awards in the taste category, which featured entries from more than 500 of the finest beers and ales from around the world.

The Old Man premium bitter (4.3%) won: World’s Best Dark Mild Beer 2022, Gold Winner (UK), Country Winner (UK) – Dark Beer

The Long Blonde (4.1% - 3.8% cask) ale won: Gold Winner (UK), Country Winner (UK) – English Style Pale Ale

East Sussex brewery wins big at Worlds Best Beer Awards

The Long Man Helles Lager (4.6%) won: Bronze Winner (UK) – Lager Helles/Münchner

The awards, which returned this year following a two-year pause due to the pandemic, were judged by a leading panel of industry experts which included several stages of blind tasting. These latest success means Long Man Brewery has got a total of 62 awards since it started brewing from a converted flint barn in 2012. The Old Man premium bitter is the Brewery’s most decorated beer, with 16 individual awards, including World’s Best Beer in 2017 and 2022.

Duncan Ellis, co-founder of Long Man Brewery, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that our Old Man premium bitter has been crowned the World’s Best Beer for a second time. Achieving six awards at this year’s World Beer Awards is an incredible feat, and I’m immensely proud. These accolades are the well-earned recognition our brewers deserve for all the hard work and attention to detail they put into crafting our naturally excellent beer.”

Adrian Tierney-Jones, chair of the World Beer Awards, said: “Once again, the winners in the World Beer Awards show an exciting snapshot of some of the best beers being brewed across the globe today. Naturally, I would like to congratulate the winners, but I would also like to thank the many judges who have applied themselves to their tasks with diligence and great professionalism.”